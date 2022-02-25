When Pete Davidson shut down his Instagram account, many assumed it was due to Kanye West’s ongoing cyberbullying campaign against the Saturday Night Live star – but apparently, this wasn’t the case.

In case you haven’t been keeping up with Kanye (it’s A LOT), the rapper’s fans flocked to Pete’s briefly-revived Instagram account to flood the actor’s comment section with wild messages telling him to”find God” and calling him “Skete”.

After seemingly having an absolute gutful of Kanye’s fanboys and their nonstop harassment, Pete swiftly made an exit from the social media platform – for which Kanye took credit.

“Ran Skete off the gram,” Ye wrote upon learning the news.

“Tell your mother I changed your name for life.”

However, a source close to Pete has since shared with Page Six that Kanye actually wasn’t the reason behind Pete’s departure from Instagram.

“Pete deleted his IG because immediately after his first post he started receiving a flood of messages, both positive and negative, reminding him why he didn’t want social media to begin with,” the source said.

“(Pete) is in the middle of several big film projects and wants to continue to stay very focused on his work and the positive things happening in his life,” the source continued.

“Kanye didn’t drive Pete off social media.”

Earlier this week, Davidson – who is currently dating Yeezy’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian – seemingly took a cheeky jab at the ‘Famous’ rapper amid his erratic social media tirades.

In a link posted to his bio, a clip of Robert De Niro as wannabe comic Rupert Pupkin in Martin Scorses’s 1981 film The King of Comedy is seen saying, “Better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime,” which many interpreted to be a dig at Ye.

Kanye has been relentlessly cyberbullying Pete over the past few weeks as he continues to clash with Kim over their divorce proceedings, including calling Pete “Hillary Clinton’s ex”, dissing him in a new track, and spreading false rumours that the SNL star has AIDs.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.