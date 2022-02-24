Pete Doherty requires “immediate treatment” for a “respiratory infection” after pulling out of a Libertines gig last night.

After their frontman pulled out of the Bristol performance on Thursday, February 24th, the band took to social media to explain the situation. “A doctor has been called to assess Peter’s condition tonight after he developed a high fever and shortness of breath,” the statement read.

“Thankfully, he has tested negative for COVID-19, but has been diagnosed with a respiratory infection which requires immediate treatment. Unfortunately, he has been advised not to perform tonight under any circumstances, which was not a decision taken lightly, and he remains under close observation with the doctor.”

The iconic London rockers added that further updates regarding their weekend shows would follow soon. The Libertines are currently in the middle of their Giddy Up A Ding-Dong Tour, which has already been rescheduled. They’re due to play two shows in their hometown this weekend at O2 Forum Kentish Town.

They’re supposed to play a special show in Newcastle on Saturday, June 11th, to mark the 20th anniversary of their seminal debut album Up The Bracket. Released on October 14th 2022, it contained classic tracks such as ‘Time For Heroes’.

Doherty and his collaborator Frédéric Lo are also scheduled to tour the U.K. and Europe in the coming months. The duo will head out on their The Fantasy Life… tour in May, beginning in Paris on May 5th and concluding in Cambridge on May 20th. Doherty and Lo’s new joint album, The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime, is set for release on March 18th via the former’s own Strap Originals label.

This is a developing story so stay tuned for further updates. We wish Doherty a quick recovery.

