In a story that feels made for a silver-screen adaption, Phil Collins’ $33 million South Florida mansion is currently being held hostage by his ex-wife, Orianne Cevey.
As The Miami Herald report, the musician’s ex conquered the mansion with the help of her husband, 31-year-old aspiring musician Tom Bates. Together, they hired a crew of four armed guards and “changed the security codes for the alarms, blocked surveillance cameras and barred real estate agents from showing the house.”
According to the report, Collins and his troupe of lawyers are seeking an injunction to “end the armed occupation and takeover” of his home.
The filing expresses that Collins is concerned about priceless, personal memorabilia, like awards and instruments. The musician believes that there is a “substantial risk that Mrs. Bates or Mr. Bates or their agents will remove, conceal or destroy valuable and irreplaceable personal property.”
Yikes.
Phil Collins lawyers are really working like a dog for their paycheck. Just last week Collins’ issued US President Donald Trump a cease and desist for using his music at a campaign rally. After Trump soundtracked his event at Des Moines on Wednesday, October 14th with Collins’ landmark 1981 track, ‘In The Air Tonight.’