In a story that feels made for a silver-screen adaption, Phil Collins’ $33 million South Florida mansion is currently being held hostage by his ex-wife, Orianne Cevey.

As The Miami Herald report, the musician’s ex conquered the mansion with the help of her husband, 31-year-old aspiring musician Tom Bates. Together, they hired a crew of four armed guards and “changed the security codes for the alarms, blocked surveillance cameras and barred real estate agents from showing the house.”

Collins and Cevey were married in 1994, during which they had two children. The pair subsequently divorced in 2006 — with Collins giving Cevey a whopping $46.7 million settlement. The pair reconciled briefly in 2016. Cevey reportedly broke things off via text and fled to Las Vegas to marry Bates.

Like something out of Fatal Attraction, Cevey and her husband have reportedly threatened to release private information about Collins unless he pays “a preposterous amount of money based on an oral agreement that does not exist.”

The filing claims that Cevey and her husband are “threatening, implicitly and explicitly, to prolong their unlawful occupation of the property through force.”