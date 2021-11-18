Piers Morgan was always going to have an outspoken opinion on Adele’s new album and it’s come in the form of a scathing column for The Daily Mail. The former Good Morning Britain host criticised the pop star’s decision to include her young son in a song about her divorce from his dad, Simon Konecki. “Sharing your young son’s heartache and pain with the entire world to flog your album is shameful and the rankest hypocrisy,” he scolded in the headline. Morgan called Adele “shameful and hypocritical” due to her previous legal battles to protect her son Angelo’s privacy. Never one to miss an opportunity to discuss Meghan Markle, Morgan tried to compare Adele to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Of course, all this hypocrisy is par for the course with today’s over-sharing celebrities who love to reveal every prurient detail of their lives for commercial gain, whilst simultaneously demanding ‘privacy’,” he wrote.

“In fact, Adele’s behavior is straight from the Meghan and Harry playbook, right down to invading her own privacy to America’s foremost TV therapist, Oprah Winfrey.

However, it’s one thing to flog one’s own privacy in such a shamelessly two-faced fashion, but quite another to flog your child’s, too.”

Morgan then blasted the singer for including voice recordings from “incredibly intimate conversations with her son in which he tries to stop her crying during as her short-lived marriage unravels.”

He continued: “This is the same Adele who went to court to protect her son’s privacy when he was just one, winning him a substantial five-figure sum in damages over paparazzi photographs that Angelo was too young to know had even been taken.

But how does Adele’s determined battle to seek privacy for her son sit with her now using him in such a shameless way to flog her album?”

Morgan later insisted that he genuinely likes Adele, calling her a “gutsy, honest young woman with a brilliant voice” but also claimed she’s “crossed a line by exposing her young son’s innermost feelings to public scrutiny in such a soul-baring, intimate way.”

As he put it, Adele has done so “for attention, money, and sales.”

