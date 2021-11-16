Adele has opened up about her relationship with her estranged father, revealing that they reconciled before his death earlier this year.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey during the TV special Adele: One Night Only (via Mirror), Adele explained that her father Marc Evans’ “absolute lack of presence and effort” in her life became her “biggest wound” from her childhood.

“When he died, it was literally like the wound closed up. I felt that huge gaping hole filled,” she said.

Adele continued on to explain that while Evans listened to her debut single ‘Hometown Glory’ in 2007, he didn’t listen to anything else until shortly before he passed away from bowel cancer in May.

“He never ever played any of my other music… he was like, ‘It’s too painful’. He would switch it off and he never ever played any of my other music,” she said.

She went on to reveal that she reconnected with Evans three years ago, and played him her upcoming album, 30.

“We forgave each other … We found our peace together, and then I played the album to him on Zoom. It was amazing for me and him,” she said.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

She continued: “His favourites were all of my favourites, which was amazing. So it was it was very, very healing.”

However, Adele still attributes her failed relationships to the issues she experienced with Evans.

“He was the reason I haven’t fully accessed what it is to be in a loving, loving relationship with anybody,” she said.

“I’ve been obsessed with a nuclear family my whole life because I never came from one. From a very young age [I] promised myself that, when I had kids, we’d stay together. And I tried for a really, really long time.”

Adele separated from her husband Simon Konecki, with who she shares a nine-year-old son, back in 2019.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Check out ‘Easy On Me’ by Adele: