Polaris have shared another single as their new album, Fatalism, grows closer.

Before Fatalism releases on the first of next month, the metalcore band have shared album single “Overflow”, which drummer and lyricist Daniel Furnari says is vastly different to their previous singles.

“This is one of the much more personal and vulnerable tracks on the record lyrically, whereas the other two singles took a wider, more outward perspective,” he says.

“I feel like the meaning of the song is fairly self-explanatory, and I think a lot of people will naturally interpret through the lens of their own experiences, but essentially for me it’s about the struggle of fighting off a panic attack and the impact of that struggle on others.”

“Overflow” came together during the band’s 2022 writing session in the Blue Mountains. “We were pretty deep into the process at this point, I think this was actually the final track to make it onto the record,” Furnari continues.

“Stylistically, where “Inhumane” explored a sort of nu-metal direction and “Nightmare” was a straight-up metalcore track in the truest sense, I’d say “Overflow” is much more of an alt-rock track.”

“Overflow” is the second Polaris single released since the tragic loss of Ryan Siew. Viewers of the single’s music video below should note that the clip contains images of Siew.

Following the release of Fatalism next month, Polaris will embark on a national album tour. They’ll perform in Perth, Melbourne, Adelaide, Canberra, Newcastle, Brisbane and Sydney throughout September, backed by three special guests from the US – fellow metalcore merchants August Burns Red, hardcore outfit Kublai Khan TX, and Connecticut heavyweights Currents. Adelaide, Newcastle, and Brisbane are the only dates sold out at the time of writing.

Polaris’ “Overflow” is out now. Fatalism is out September 1st via Resist Records (AU)/SharpTone Records (ROW) (pre-save/pre-order here).