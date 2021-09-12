The tomb of slain rapper Pop Smoke was reportedly found destroyed on Saturday in an apparent act of vandalism.

According to photos obtained by TMZ of the gravesite, which is located in a mausoleum at Brooklyn’s Green-Wood Cemetery, the rapper’s marble headstone was found smashed alongside littered flowers, shattered stone, as well as burned and discarded joints.

As well as this – in what is certainly the most shocking part of the violent act – there also seemed to be drag marks left on the ground, indicating that the vandals had likely tried to get into Pop Smoke’s casket.

The person who discovered the damage to the site reportedly alerted security, who were apparently unaware of the vandalism.

JUST IN: Pop Smoke's grave was destroyed this weekend and according to TMZ they tried to remove his body😔 Let him rest💔 pic.twitter.com/xuJVL1HXxq — RapTV (@raptvcom) September 11, 2021

Speaking of the incident, Green-Wood spokesman Jeff Simmons told The Post, “An incident of vandalism took place on our grounds early Saturday. We immediately notified the authorities and are in touch with the family.

“Given the ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further at this time.”

Pop Smoke gained recognition with his 2018 debut single ‘Welcome To The Party’ and quickly became a pioneer in Brooklyn’s drill scene.

The rap star, whose real name is Bashar Barakah Jackson, was gunned down in a Los Angeles home-invasion robbery in February 2020.

The rapper sustained multiple gunshot wounds by the time police arrived and was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre, where he later died. He was just 20 years old.

Four people – two men and two teens – have since been arrested and charged with the fatal shooting.

It was later revealed that the perpetrators had seen an Instagram post in which the rapper had shared pictures of money, goods, and a luxury car, and tracked his location via the app.

Watch the trailer for Pop Smoke’s second album here: