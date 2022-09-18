The Post Malone show in St. Louis this weekend didn’t exactly go to plan, with the rapper and singer badly injuring his ribs in a fall.

Malone accidentally fell into an open trap door during the show on Saturday night, injuring his ribs in the process. The fall occurred as he was performing his track ‘Circles’, with Malone slamming his ribs on the stage after not realising the stage door – which is used to transfer equipment to and from the stage – was still open.

Medical assistance was swiftly called, with Malone’s injuries tended to four about 15 minutes. He then came back out to thank the crowd for their understanding and patience. “There was a big-ass hole in the stage,” he said.

While closely clutching his injured ribs, Malone bravely powered through the show and finished with a shortened set, still managing to perform hits such as ‘Rockstar’, ‘Sunflower’, and ‘White Version’. The rapper managed to perform 17 songs in total, just five down on the 22 tracks he’s been averaging on his current tour.

Malone had been wearing the jersey of local ice hockey team St. Louis Blues during the show, which prompted the team’s official Twitter account to tweet about the incident.

“Post Malone sustained an upper-body injury Saturday but did return to action. Gotta be tough if you wear the Blue Note and he did not disappoint. Glad you’re OK, @PostMalone. Can’t wait to see you back in the Lou,” the tweet read.

After the show, Malone posted a selfie video on Twitter to discuss what had happened. “Whenever we do the acoustic part of the show, the guitars on the guitar stand…it goes down, and there’s this big-a– hole, so I go around there and I turn the corner and bust my a–,” he said.

“Winded me pretty good. Got me pretty good. We just got back from the hospital and everything’s good. Everything’s good. They gave me some pain meds and everything and we can keep kicking a– on the tour.”

He’ll then visit Australia to support Red Hot Chili Peppers early next year. Malone recently released his fourth studio album Twelve Carat Toothache, the record becoming his fourth top five charter in the U.S. in the process. Twelve Carat Toothache placed well around the world, including reaching number two on the ARIA Albums Chart.