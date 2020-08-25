Post Malone recently challenged Andrew Watt to a guitar duel and the superstar producer responded in spectacular fashion.

“Hi, my name is Austin Post and I’m better than Andrew Watt at the guitar,” the artist proclaimed confidently ahead of the take of his performance of the instrumental classic ‘Cliffs Of Dover’ by Eric Johnson.

Malone’s superstar buddies gathered in support of his shredding skills. Justin Bieber, Niall Horan, Jason Isbell, Travis Barker, blackbear and Johnson himself were quick to applaud Malone in the comments section. Bieber even noted how impressed he was with his Forever collaborator’s real-life ability to play his “go to guitar hero song.”

Watt was having none of it though. He left coffin emojis as a comment, highlighting his confidence in being able to beat Malone. Watt, who had been fighting coronavirus back in March, posted his rebuttal soon after and more than matched Malone. This is a musician who has played guitar occasionally with The Roots after all.

“Well, well, well, Austin Post. If you thought I didn’t have a rebuttal, let me just remind you of something I wrote not too long ago,” Watt said before charging right into his guitar solo from Malone, Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott‘s collaboration ‘Take What You Want’.

This song peaked at number eight on the Billboard Hot 100. (Watt produced multiple songs from Osbourne’s 12th studio album Ordinary Man earlier in February.)

After witnessing Watt perform a portion of ‘Take What You Want’ behind his head, Ty Dolla $ign shared a nervous laughing emoji, and Charlie Puth, Trevor Dahl and Charlotte Lawrence praised him.

It’s been a busy year again for the 29-year-old producer. As well as his work with Osbourne, Watt assisted Australia’s own 5 Seconds Of Summer on their fourth studio album Calm. Their work together was successful, the LP reaching the top of the ARIA charts.

Check out ‘Circles’ by Post Malone: