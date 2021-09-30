Queenslanders might have avoided a full lockdown after recording six new COVID-19 cases but that didn’t stop Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk having to announce some new restrictions.

In a press conference that took place earlier today, September 30th, the Premier revealed tighter restrictions in the Local Government Areas of Brisbane, Gold Coast, Moreton Bay, Logan, Townsville, and Palm Island.

Among the new tighter restrictions was a decrease to 75% capacity at stadiums and events, including Sunday’s NRL Grand Final.

Yet as many are pointing out, this leads to a massive discrepancy in numbers allowed to certain events, particularly local music gigs.

Among the most vocal opponents was John Collins, the bass guitarist for Queensland icons Powderfinger. Now the co-owner of several venues in the state, he took to social media after the announcement to express his frustration at the tighter restrictions which massively favour bigger sporting events such as the NRL Grand Final.

“It’s difficult to convey how angry I am after listening to Premier Palaszcuk deliver the new restrictions at the press conference this morning,” he wrote on Facebook. “I love my NRL as much as anyone but I’m struggling to understand the science that supports 40000 people at Suncorp Stadium while the venues that I co-own and manage have again been reduced to 15% capacity.

Reduced capacity that also requires patrons to be seated means that we have had to cancel all of our events for the next two weeks. In reality – these restrictions are the same as a lockdown for the music industry but without the financial support offered during a lockdown.

He continued by pointing out how much the music industry as a whole has suffered since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The music industry and music venues have been through hell over the past 19 months – averaging less than 30% capacity,” Collins said.

“Apart from financial hardship the mental anguish is really taking its toll. The huge disparities between football and live music is obvious but our government doesn’t seem to care. They don’t value it.

We’ve had previous lockdowns with fewer community cases but this government is willing to take a risk for the sake of football – again – while restricting the music venues back too unviable conditions. When will they understand what this does to our industry? It doesn’t seem fair to me.”

Campaigns like the excellent #VAXTHENATION can only do so much: they are aimed at the general public who, judging by rising vaccination rates, are definitely rising to the call. It’s the government that needs to do their bit too; without their help, the music industry will take too long to recover, if at all.

