It’s been a long time coming, but after two years rock icon Filter is ready to debut their new single.

Following a chance run in with Trent Reznor at a music store, Filter frontman Richard Patrick became a rock icon early in his career as the leading touring guitarist for Nine Inch Nails. He toured with the band from 1989 through till 1993, appearing in the music videos for ‘Down In It,’ ‘Head Like A Hole’ and ‘Wish.’

Patrick launched Filter into stardom when they first debuted in 1995 with the platinum album Short Bus, with much of that owed to ‘Hey Man Nice Shot’ (more on that later!). The album was followed shortly by 1999’s Title of Record and 2002’s The Amalgamut.

After a steady stream of albums over the last two decades, the band’s last single ‘Thoughts and Prayers’ was a blunt and powerful criticism of the “posts and shares” that circulate instead of actual action, following a mass shooting.

It may have been a while since Patrick graced our ears with a new track, but that should by no means imply that he’s lost his touch. As the single proves, the rocker still has plenty of tricks up his sleeve.

Their newest release continues Patrick’s honest and daring trend and we are thrilled to premiere Filter’s ‘For The Beaten.’

A dynamic and dark piece, the track emits Patrick’s fear for Earth and its people. He stresses the inability to see anything other than a planet on the brink that needs its people to stand up for it.

The sombre and thought provoking verses beautifully contrast with the shocking, unapologetically loud and undeniably catchy chorus. The lyric video is equally memorising to observe and reinforces these notions. The high octane clip features a spaceman floating around the Earth “looking for a different view,” one that isn’t the “world on fire.”

Filter’s ‘For The Beaten’ is available digitally now via Golden Robot Records and can be pre-ordered via other platforms for Friday, 14th of October here. But if you can’t wait any longer (understandable), we’ve got you covered below.

Check out ‘For The Beaten’

Patrick recently made headlines for appearing in a Nine Inch Nail’s gig in Cleveland, on September 24th. Back in 93’ Patrick famously struck out on his own after some alleged snarky remarks left his relationship with Reznor seemingly irreparable.

However, that doesn’t seem to be the case. In an event that was already iconic, Patrick made the dreams of so many NIN fans come true. Emerging onto the stage to join his old band mates, the reunited group performed hit after hit such as ‘Eraser’ and ‘Gave Up,’ before covering Filter’s ‘Hey Man Nice Shot.’

Check out ‘Hey Man Nice Shot’

Most excitingly, we can confirm Patrick is in the midst of recording a brand new album for Filter, set to release in 2023 with Golden Robot Records. The independent label is a globally recognised entertainment brand that is host to nearly 500 bands and spans a vast range of styles and genres.

If ‘For The Beaten’ is anything to go by, the best of Filter is yet to come.