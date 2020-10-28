Filter hold nothing back against all those Trump supporters out there with their new ”Murica’ music video.

It’s perhaps a bit of an understatement to say that there are a lot of musicians who aren’t exactly fans of Trump. Tommy Lee, Stevie Nicks, Phil Collins, Ben Lee, Lamb Of God, Beastie Boys, and Bruce Springsteen just to name a few.

Filter are those who are unashamedly anti-Trump, so much so they’ve cancelled gigs over it, and now they’ve taken aim at all those who support the president with their bonkers new ”Murica’ music video.

The video depicts frontman Richard Patrick putting on his best impression of a right-wing Trump supporter – a gun-toting, pill-popping rager who screams at the TV.

Chatting to Alternative Press about it, Patrick says “The character in the video is a Trump-supporting, gun-loving, unmedicated, super-freak ‘merican unhinged and at his wits’ end.

“And he’s trying to take control of something that is not out of control. And he’s afraid. He’s the super-afraid white male. The Trump-supporting nutbag that I hope I can reach.”

When asked if ”Murica’ is going to end up pissing off people or be some sort of rally point, Patrick says, “I just wanted to show this surreal, crazy side of what America looks like. I literally am doing it just so the record shows that someone was willing to fuckin’ say something about the right. Something about how crazy they are.”

Explaining further, the Filter singer-songwriter says he doesn’t make music to “try and get rich” and he thinks of the band as his “mouthpiece.”

I just wanted to make a video that was like what Ministry in 1988 might’ve done right now,” said Patrick. “From my earliest upbringings, something like U2’s ‘New Year’s Day’. They were a political band. They wrote ‘Sunday Bloody Sunday’, and they were talking about things that were important to them in Ireland.”

“I just feel like there’s no other choice for me right now than to examine the craziness of America. This place known as ‘Murica.’

Despite being so vehemently anti-Trump, Patrick doesn’t consider himself radicalised, saying that he considers himself “100% right in the middle.”

The video isn’t exactly a comfortable watch but then again, it’s tough to make any video that’s associated with Trump an easily digestible piece of content.

Check out Filter going after Trump supporters with their ”Murica’ music video: