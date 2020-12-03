Get the latest Indie Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Indie-folk sensation Garrett Kato has dropped the music video for his latest single ‘It’s Easier When You’re Standing There’ and it’s just stunning.

While 2020 has been a turbulent year to say the least, the Canadian-born, Australia-based musician has kept his head down while under lockdown in Byron Bay.

After collaborating with Julia Stone on ‘Breathe It In‘ at the start of the year, Kato followed that up two fantastic EPs, S Hemisphere and N Hemisphere, before topping that off with another new single ‘It’s Easier When You’re Standing There’, which will be on his upcoming new album Hemispheres that’s scheduled for release on Friday, December 4th. The album will include the live acoustic version of ‘It’s Easier When You’re Standing There’.

And now he’s capping off what’s been quite a big year with the release of a low-key yet gorgeous music video for ‘It’s Easier When You’re Standing There‘.

Directed by Mos and Co., the video complements the single’s beautiful vibe and features Garrett performing an acoustic rendition of the song while seated next to a lake, all while the sun slowly sets. In short, it’s four minutes of picturesque mixed in with some stunning music.

“It was a beautiful afternoon and the sun was setting when we filmed this stripped back, live acoustic version of my song ‘Its Easier When You’re Standing There’, Kato tells us.

“While we were filming, this kid on a bike stopped and stared at me for an uncomfortable amount of time… but I feel it added to the performance. Unfortunately the kid didn’t make the footage and I haven’t seen him since. I hope he’s doing good.”

With 2020 nearly over, it seems like Garrett Kato intends to end it on a high and one has to wonder what’s in store for this talented singer-songwriter come 2021.

Check out ‘It’s Easier When You’re Standing There’ by Garrett Kato: