Singer-songwriter Stephen Grady is all about soulful music and it doesn’t get any better than his cover of The Cure’s ‘Boys Don’t Cry’.

The talented Melbourne-based musician recently caught the attention of Australia’s music scene when he released his gorgeous new album Wonder back in October.

But the journey is not complete yet as Grady has now released a stunning new music video for his cover of The Cure’s ‘Boys Don’t Cry’, which is one of the many great songs off Wonder.

Grady is far from the first to cover The Cure but his take on ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ may be one of the most hauntingly beautiful and the simplistic black and white music video perfectly complements the mood he sets with his interpretation of the song.

“Aside from being a rockin’ pop tune and hook by The Cure, the lyrics and message in this song resonate with me so strongly,” says Brady of his cover.” I really wanted to slow it down and let the focus be on the words.”

“It’s the first time I’ve included a cover on a release and I’m really proud of the performance. I’m really looking forward to playing this live and having a shared connection with The Cure fans in the audience.”

The music video is just a teaser of what’s to come though as it’s merely a snippet of an upcoming documentary film.

Filmed by Brisbane filmmaker Camden O’Shane, the 37-minute documentary is titled Making Wonder and it captures Grady’s live performance of his new album in Melbourne’s Union Street Studio.

As for when Making Wonder will be released out into the world, the only word we have now is “soon.” In the meantime, we’ll have to make do with Grady’s ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ video for now as not only is it just beautiful, it was taken from Making Wonder and serves as the perfect trailer for the documentary.

Check out the Stephen Grady cover of ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ by The Cure: