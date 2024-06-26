Pride Month is almost at end for another year, and this June has been dominated by one artist: Charli XCX and her zeitgeist-grabbing, coke-addled, hyper-pop album Brat.

Charli might be a capital C queer icon, but we thought now was a good time to spotlight four incredible LGBTQIA+ artists who are making the Australian music scene a more diverse and interesting place.

These four artists inspire and empower in their own ways; they’re not just talented musicians but also powerful role models, encouraging others to embrace their true selves. Check them out below.

Jesswar

Since her debut single “Savage” in 2017, Fijian-Australian rap star Jesswar has carved out a place in Australia’s hip hop scene. Her identity as a queer Pasifika woman is central to her art. Jesswar signed a global deal with PIAS Recordings, releasing her latest mixtape Life’s Short, Live Big, which won an AIR award. Her powerful songs inspire self-belief, and her blazing live performances really set her apart.

G Flip

Melbourne’s G Flip is a talented multi-instrumentalist making waves globally, redefining solo pop with their drum-focused style.

Their eagerly awaited second album, DRUMMER earned them several nominations at the 2023 ARIA Awards, including for Album of the Year and Best Independent Release. It also soared to the top of the ARIA Albums Chart last year.

As they recently told Joel Madden on his Artist Friendly podcast, coming out and being open about their sexuality as a queer, non-binary artist helped them step into confidence: “I just got more confident as a human being to release my own music.”

Hoodzy

Ever since Michellie “Hoodzy” Pohutuhutu’s Bars of Steel debuted in 2019, the excitement around this Māori-Australian talent has been undeniable. As part of a new wave of Pasifika hip hop stars and openly queer, Hoodzy brings a unique and powerful voice to the scene.

The Gold Coast local’s latest EP, Evil, released in November, features her best single to date, “This Feeling”.

Lara Andallo

Rising R&B star Lara Andallo is a triple threat – she can dance, she can act, and she sing. This Filipino-Australian artist is an absolute force to be reckoned with, and undoubtedly one to watch as the years go by for her addictive R&B songs that embrace fluidity and duality. The Sydney star’s latest release, “NOT RN!”, dropped back in March, starting 2024 strong after her EP DIAMONDS & DEJAVU impressed last year.