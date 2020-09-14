Jason Momoa and Primus frontman Les Claypool recently kicked it at the musician’s winery, Claypool Cellars. During their time together, the Game of Thrones was subject to a lesson on how to play the bassline for Primus’ 1993 song, My Name Is Mud’.

Primus took to Instagram to share a video of Momoa learning the riff. During the performance, Momoa turned to the person filming and said “You get that shit in slow-mo? Shoot that shit in slow-mo. I need this in my life.” Very wholesome content.

This isn’t the first time a Game of Thrones alumni has jammed with a rock great. Way back in 2018, Kristian Nairn, who played the role of the beloved Hodor, was captured jamming backstage with Megadeth at Hellfest in France.

“Sometimes I don’t know how things happen,” the actor wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “My 14-year-old and 42-year-old self-had a massive bucket list item checked off and got to play warm up with Megadeth yesterday. The band that started my journey honestly. I don’t have the words. I just don’t. Thank you”

In other news, Jason Momoa is set to star in the forthcoming adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 science fiction classic, Dune.

Last week, we were treated to the first trailer for the upcoming Dennis Villeneuve adaption. A trailer that was soundtracked by a haunting, Hans Zimmer reworking of Pink Floyd’s 1973 The Dark Side of the Moon track, ‘Eclipse’.

The inclusion of the Floyd track may be a homage to Alejandro Jodorowsky’s Dune adaption that never was. The cult Spanish director famously attempted a wild adaptation of the novel in the mid-70s, but ultimately failed. The (what would have been glorious) adaptation was set to be soundtracked by the psych-rock powers of Pink Floyd and Magma.