Four months after the departure of longtime drummer Tim “Herb” Alexander, Primus have officially named John Hoffman as their new drummer.

The band’s frontman and bassist, Les Claypool, broke the news on Instagram, enthusiastically welcoming Hoffman with a post that read: “Hoffington!!! Welcome aboard!”

Primus launched a widespread search for their next drummer in November, receiving over 5,000 applications and conducting an intense five-day “interstellar drum derby.”

The band made it clear that they were looking for more than just technical prowess, stating: “Flashy chops are wonderful, but groove, pocket, and the ability to listen, react, and contribute to the musical conversation is a must.”

Hoffman, a Louisiana-based drummer, chronicled his audition experience on social media, expressing gratitude and excitement. “Luck is when preparation meets opportunity. I came and did my thing the way I do it, and it went as well as I could have hoped,” he wrote.

One standout moment from his audition was Tool’s Maynard James Keenan watching from the front row and later handing him a towel. “It’s been one of the most incredible days of my life. We did this.”

Before Hoffman’s official appointment, Primus returned to the stage for the first time since Alexander’s exit on December 30th at the Fox Theatre in Oakland, California.

That night, drumming duties were handled by Bryan “Brain” Mantia, who previously played with Primus from 1996 to 2000, contributing to Brown Album (1997), Rhinoplasty(1998), Antipop (1999), and even recording the South Park theme song.

The show also featured musicians from Claypool’s side projects, The Holy Mackerel and Frog Brigade.

Alexander’s departure was first announced on October 29th, with Primus revealing that he had informed them nearly two weeks prior that he had “lost his passion for playing.”

In a letter to Rolling Stone, Alexander elaborated on his decision: “Sometimes the passion turns into a job, and sometimes that job doesn’t feel like it’s your being anymore.” He reflected on how this realisation had affected his physical, mental, and family life. “I had to sit and think about exactly what I’m doing.”

Alexander’s exit marks another transition for Primus. He originally joined the band in 1989, left in 1996, returned in 2003, exited again in 2010, and rejoined in 2013.

His tenure was also marked by health struggles, including a heart attack in 2014 that led to triple bypass surgery.

As Primus enter their next chapter with Hoffman on drums, they are set to perform at Tool’s “Live In The Sand” festival in the Dominican Republic next month, where they’ll be joined by Tool drummer Danny Carey on the skins.