New York’s fertile DIY scene is finally making the trip Down Under, with Prince Daddy & the Hyena and Macseallocking in their first-ever Australian shows this July.

The two acts will join forces for an eight-date co-headlining run, bringing their respective brands of chaotic punk and hook-laden indie rock to stages across the country. The tour kicks off at The Brightside in Brisbane on Friday, July 17th before rolling through Newcastle, Sydney, Wollongong, Melbourne, Belgrave and Adelaide, wrapping up at Lynotts Lounge in Perth on Saturday, July 25th.

The timing couldn’t be sharper for Prince Daddy & the Hyena, who are gearing up to release their fourth album Hotwire Trip Switch on April 17th via Counter Intuitive Records and Civilians. The record marks a return to Counter Intuitive — a label synonymous with modern alternative staples — and finds the Albany outfit refining the volatility that’s defined their career so far.

Long celebrated for teetering on the edge of collapse in both sound and sentiment, the band’s latest material leans into that tension with more precision. Early singles “Big-Box Store Heart” and “24-03-04_Birthday_B4” hint at a tighter, more melodic direction, without losing the scrappy, unfiltered energy that built their following in the first place. The album also reunites them with producer Joe Reinhardt (Joyce Manor, Modern Baseball), a collaborator well-versed in balancing polish with emotional grit.

Joining them on the road are Long Island’s Macseal, whose rise has been built on a distinctly millennial blend of emo, math-rock and power-pop. Since their 2019 debut Super Enthusiast, the band have carved out a space that feels both nostalgic and immediate — all shimmering guitars, earnest lyrics and the kind of choruses that practically demand a singalong.

Their 2024 follow-up Permanent Repeat pushed that formula further, using tight, loop-ready songwriting to explore themes like longing, existential dread and falling in love. It’s the kind of record that thrives in a live setting, where Macseal’s mix of technicality and warmth tends to spill over into crowd-surfing, sweat-soaked rooms.

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For Australian audiences, the tour offers a long-overdue first look at two bands who’ve spent years building devoted followings from afar — one rooted in punk’s beautifully unhinged edges, the other in indie rock’s more introspective corners.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Wednesday, March 25th at 11am local time via Destroy All Lines, with pre-sales kicking off Tuesday, March 24th at 12pm local time.

Prince Daddy & The Hyena and Macseal Australian Co-Headline Tour 2026

Friday, July 17th

The Brightside, Brisbane (18+)

Saturday, July 18th

Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle (18+)

Sunday, July 19th

Marys Underground, Sydney (Lic AA)

Tuesday, July 21st

La La Las, Wollongong (18+)

Wednesday, July 22nd

Stay Gold, Melbourne (18+)

Thursday, July 23rd

Sooki Lounge, Belgrave (18+)

Friday, July 24th

Jive Bar, Adelaide (Lic AA)

Saturday, July 25th

Lynotts Lounge, Perth (18+)