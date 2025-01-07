A promising young AFL player is in hot water after allegedly urinating in public at a music festival over the weekend.

Rising West Coast Eagles star Reuben Ginbey will appear in court after allegedly being caught urinating in public at the Perth event on Saturday.

The 20-year-old has also been charged with failing to comply with police directions after reportedly refusing to provide his personal details when approached by WA Police.

In a statement released by the club, the Eagles confirmed the incident, saying: “Reuben Ginbey has been charged after urinating in public at a music event on Saturday evening and failing to comply with WA Police directions by not giving his personal details. He will appear in court later this month.

“The club has advised the AFL and, as the matter is now before the courts, will make no further comment at this time.”

A top-10 pick in the 2022 AFL Draft, Ginbey has become one of West Coast’s most promising young players, featuring in 40 games over two seasons.

He earned a Rising Star nomination in just his third AFL appearance and played every game in 2024, solidifying his role in new coach Andrew McQualter’s plans to rebuild the struggling side.

Ginbey is expected to face court later this month.

It is believed Ginbey was enjoying the festivities at Wildlands Festival, which held its WA leg in Boorloo on Saturday evening.

Headlined by Fisher, Ice Spice, Chase & Status and Marlon Hoffstadt, the event attracted thousands to HBF Arena Parklands in Joondalup.

Despite some initial trepidation whether headliner Ice Spice would turn up for her set on time after she allegedly rocked up late for her Beyond The Valley and Wildlands sets in Melbourne and Brisbane —where her New Year’s Eve set was cut to just five minutes— PerthNow reported the 25-year-old rapper appeared on stage on time for her set in in WA.