Aussie hip hop fans, you’re in for a treat: the legendary Public Enemy are returning to Australia this year.

The hip hop revolutionaries will bring their ‘On the Grid 35th Anniversary Tour’ to Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Newcastle, and Brisbane this October (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, July 2nd at 10am local time. The Telstra pre-sale begins on Friday, June 28th at 10am local time, while the Promoter, Venue, and Ticketek pre-sales begins on Monday, July 1st at 10am local time.

Formed in 1985, Chuck D and Flavor Flav have been two of the loudest voices in hip hop over the past four decades. They were honoured in 2013 with induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Public Enemy’s impact has extended far beyond music, with the hip hop group being at the forefront of the fight against racial injustice and inequality in the US and beyond, using their powerful platform for good.

They’ll be joined on their Australian tour by local hip hop duo A.B. Original, who have a lot in common with their upcoming touring mates.

The duo of Briggs and Trials have used their music to address racial, societal, and systemic injustice in Australia, and the Indigenous artists have proudly spoken up for the First Nations people in their songs.

Public Enemy 2024 Australian Tour

Supported by A.B. Original

Telstra pre-sale begins Friday, June 28th (10am local time)

Promoter, Venue & Ticketek pre-sale begins Monday, July 1st (10am local time)

General sale begins Tuesday, July 2nd (10am local time)

Tickets available here

Wednesday, October 2nd

Red Hill Auditorium, Perth, WA

Friday, October 4th

AEC Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, October 5th

John Cain Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, October 9th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Friday, October 11th

Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle, NSW

Saturday, October 12th

Eatons Hill Outdoor, Brisbane, QLD