Following confirmation of their slot at the 2026 Adelaide Festival next year, Britpop legends Pulp have announced an Australian and New Zealand tour.

The Mercury Prize-winning stars will return to Australia for the first time in 15 years. Kicking off on Saturday, February 21st at Auckland’s Spark Arena, Jarvis Cocker and the band will then make their way to Australia (for the first time in 15 years) with shows in Brisbane on February 24th, Adelaide for the festival, Melbourne on March 3rd, and Sydney on March 6th and March 7th.

Cocker will bring his arch observational lyrics and unmistakable glam swagger to Australia, performing a career-spanning set of anthemic indie hits and cult classics, alongside new material from the band’s acclaimed 2025 album, their first in 24 years, More.

Pulp rose to global fame from the fringes of Britain’s post-punk scene with the 1996 album Different Class, which went on to win them the Mercury Prize. The album, featuring the classic anthem “Common People”, is an irresistible fusion of social satire, disco-infused grooves and radio-ready hooks, and turned Cocker into a pop culture hero.

While often grouped within the Britpop pantheon, they have always stood apart for their art-school sensibility and theatrical flair as well as Cocker’s sardonic take on class, sex and British life.

The Sydney shows will be part of a summer line-up at the Sydney Opera House’s Forecourt, alongside Derya Yıldırım & Grup Şimşek, Ludovico Einaudi, Basement Jaxx, The Streets, Ganavya, Perfume Genius, Alex G, Lucy Dacus and Cameron Winter. Tickets to these shows will be $159.90 (+ booking fee).

Sydney Opera House’s head of contemporary music, Ben Marshall, said: “It’s a genuine buzz to finally welcome the inimitable majesty of Pulp to the Opera House. Jarvis Cocker and the band in full flight are sharp, subversive and joyously alive. Their summer Forecourt shows will be unforgettable communal celebrations in a sweeping setting under the stars.”

Tickets go on general sale this Friday, November 7th, with a presale from 9am on Wednesday, November 5th for those on Pulp’s mailing list. Sign up for presale here.

PULP AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND TOUR 2026

Sat, February 21st

Spark Arena, Auckland NZ

Tuesday, February 24th

Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

Friday, February 27th

Adelaide Festival, Adelaide SA

Tuesday, March 3rd

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC

Friday, March 6th

Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney NSW

Saturday, March 7th

Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney NSW