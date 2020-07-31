Slipknot have cultivated a uniquely devoted following over the last 20 years. Affectionately known as “maggots”, Slipknot fans love burrowing deep into the minutiae of the Iowa metal icons’ every move. So how well do you know your Slipknot trivia?

Whether it’s a band member cutting themselves on stage or the unearthing of a 25 year old demo tape, Slipknot fans are always eager to lap up news about the Grammy winning outfit. Likewise, every time Corey Taylor offers a divisive theory on the state of the music industry – and he has a lot of them – it’s reprinted by news outlets all over the world.

But how many of Taylor’s various nicknames can you rattle off? What fast food chain did Slipknot attack for basing a TV ad on a band wearing grotesque masks? And can you name the legendary metal label that handed Slipknot a record deal in 1998?

How many of Slipknot’s six studio albums can you match with their year of release? What producer got did Taylor call “overrated and overpaid” after working with him on Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses)? And at which point in the band’s career did Taylor, in the throes of alcohol addiction, jeopardise his personal safety for the sake of getting the right vocal take?

What band member is responsible for Slipknot’s visual signature and directs most of their music videos? Slipknot and Imagine Dragons sit at opposite ends of the rock music spectrum, but a member of Slipknot has actually recorded a track with the multi-Platinum pop rockers. Do you know who it was?

And which member of the classic early Slipknot lineup – comprising Taylor, Joey Jordison, Paul Gray, Chris Fehn, Jim Root, Shawn Crahan, Mick Thomson, Craig Jones and Sid Wilson – was the last to join the band?

Feeling confident? Now’s the time to put your Slipknot fandom to the test.

