Content Warning: This article about R. Kelly discusses sexual abuse and domestic violence. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

In what is a new turn of events, an R. Kelly accuser has claimed that he had another male victim that the rapper was ‘grooming’.

In a new development in R. Kelly’s sexual abuse trial, an accuser — referred to only as Jane Doe — has alleged that the rapper had another male victim he had been grooming since a ‘young age’.

In her testimony, Doe said that the rapper referred to the male victim as “Nephew.” She also claimed that she was forced to have sex with him on multiple occasions.

“He said he had been grooming ‘Nephew’ since he was young like me,” she specified in her testimony, as reported by The Huffington Post.

She also detailed a specific instance where she was forced to have sex with ‘Nephew’ after breaking one of the rapper’s rules, and that he told her ‘not to embarrass him’ and ‘please’ ‘Nephew’. She also claimed that Kelly filmed the incident and told them what to do.

According to the accuser, she never consented to having sex with ‘Nephew’: “It was punishment.”

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

While the date and time of the incident remains unclear, this is the first time that the existence of a potential second male victim has been disclosed.

In July, prosecutors claimed that R. Kelly abused a 17-year-old boy whom in met in Chicago in 2006. According to the prosecution, Kelly allegedly met the boy at a McDonald’s and invited him to his studio under the pretext of aiding his music career.

Once there, R. Kelly propositioned and had sexual relations with him while he was underaged. The boy also claimed that he introduced Kelly to another one of his friends, also underage, and that two had sexual relations years later.

Jane Doe is the second of Kelly’s victims to take to the stand in his ongoing trial, delineating a pattern of sexual, mental, and emotional abuse by the rapper.

You can read more on this topic on the Hip Hop Observer.