In a new interview, R. Kelly’s alleged fiancée, Joycelyn Savage, claims that the rapper’s lawyer advised her to get an abortion.

Joycelyn Savage, R. Kelly’s alleged fiancée is sticking to the claims that she’s pregnant with the rapper’s child. Her new statements come shortly after news of her pregnancy was revealed through Savage’s new book. Said claims were later refuted by Kelly’s legal team, but that has not deterred Savage’s stance.

In a talk with Entertainment Tonight, Savage claimed that Kelly’s lawyers denied the pregnancy because they were unaware that the rapper and her had been trying alternate methods to conceive.

“His lawyer didn’t know that prior to him going to jail, Robert and I were doing IVF because at the time I was told I couldn’t have a baby.” she told Entertainment Tonight. “When he got sent to prison, we paused on it and I had them freeze my eggs until I was ready.”

Savage also added that once Kelly’s lawyer learned she was pregnant, she advised Savage to get an abortion.

“Once his lawyer did find out, she wanted me to have an abortion because she didn’t feel that now was the time for me to have a child following the 30-year sentence. Me and Robert wanted to have a child for a long time.” Savage said.

She went on to add that Kelly’s lawyer, however, wasn’t happy about the development: “[Kelly] is very happy about it, his lawyer isn’t. Once I told her I was keeping my baby, she didn’t want me to announce but I wanted to share the news. I’ve always been there for him even before this new lawyer came into the picture.”

Kelly’s lawyers have yet to comment.

Savage’s existence was revealed two months when Kelly’s team filed a letter of support for the rapper on her behalf – in said letter, she’d introduced herself as his fiancée.

In the same letter, she claimed that she was not one of his victims.

“We have a very special connection and are deeply in love. Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be. The Robert I know is very sweet, gentle, and kind.” she’d written.

