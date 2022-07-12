An astonishing new report has stated that R. Kelly is engaged to one of his alleged victims.

According to legal documents reviewed by TMZ, Joycelyn Savage claimed she’s engaged to the disgraced R&B singer.

“My name is Joycelyn Savage, and I’m Robert Kelly’s fiancé,” she wrote in the letter from June sent to U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly. “I’m writing this letter in support of Robert in advance of his sentencing, so I can explain to the court that I’m not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be.”

According to Savage’s letter, the alleged couple’s relationship is “amazing” and “the best thing that’s ever happened to me.” She added that they’re still “deeply in love,” further insisting that R. Kelly “is not the monster that the government has described him to be.”

Savage ended by denying that she was being held against her will by the singer, asking for a more lenient sentence for her alleged partner.

According to Gerald Griggs, the attorney for Savage’s parents, she didn’t let her family know about the engagement. As Griggs also noted, Savage didn’t mention the engagement while testifying under oath. That’s why her family highly doubts the engagement claim, and wish to reconnect with their daughter.

Savage’s letter didn’t work out in the end. R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison following his conviction last year. The verdict was handed down last month after the judge heard from several other survivors “who attested to how Kelly’s exploitation reverberated across their lives.”

The engagement story isn’t the only unexpected claim to emerge about R. Kelly recently. Last week, wild reports alleged that the singer had somehow managed to escape prison, just one day after he received his sentence. It unsurprisingly turned out to be false, but social media was obsessed with the idea regardless.

