The Killers are set to ignite the Australian music scene with their highly anticipated tour, featuring a special treat for fans Down Under. Melbourne-based post-punk band Radio Free Alice have been announced as the opening act for the Las Vegas rockers’ shows in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane.

Radio Free Alice only formed in 2020 but have quickly risen to become one of the most talked-about guitar bands in Australian music.

The band, consisting of Noah Learmonth, Jules Paradiso, Michael Phillips, Lochie Dowd, and Maayan Barnatan, saw their debut self-titled EP earn a nomination for Best Independent Punk Album at this year’s AIR Awards.

The band’s live performances have been described as vital and captivating, leaving a trail of sold-out shows in their wake, which should lead to a swathe of new fans via their Killers support slot.

Following a 24-date tour across the UK and Europe, they recently embarked on a national tour around Australia.

The Killers’ Australian tour promises to be a spectacular event, with fans treated to a celebration of 20 years of their 2004 debut album, Hot Fuss, and songs from Rebel Diamonds, their recent greatest hits album.

The Killers 2024 Australian Tour

Saturday 30 November – Rebel Diamonds^

Queensland Country Bank Stadium | Townsville, QLD

Licensed All Ages

axs.com.au

Friday 6 December – Rebel Diamonds*

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

FINAL TIX

Licensed All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Saturday 7 December – Hot Fuss*

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

FINAL TIX

Licensed All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Monday 9 December – Rebel Diamonds*

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

SOLD OUT

Licensed All Ages

Waitlist Available

Thursday 12 December – Rebel Diamonds*

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

FINAL TIX

Licensed All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Friday 13 December – Hot Fuss*

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

FINAL TIX

Licensed All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Saturday 14 December – Rebel Diamonds*

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

FINAL TIX

Licensed All Ages

ticketek.com.au

^With Jet

*With Radio Free Alice