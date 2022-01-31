Radiohead, The Eagles and Red Hot Chili Peppers are among a few who have donated special items for an online charity auction.

The ‘Igniting The Change’ auction is being held via eBay, with all proceeds going to the Watts Community Core non-profit.

The group supports youth and families in Nickerson Gardens and the surrounding area of Watts.

Radiohead have donated a signed vinyl and CD box set of their 2007 album In Rainbows.

While a signed Fender Stratocaster guitar has been donated by The Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Band bassist, Flea, has also offered up a Fender jazz bass, customised with his own drawings.

The Eagles are donating a signed acoustic guitar that they used at the 1999 Millennium Concert at Staples Concert.

There is an impressive list of other items up for grabs from Tony Hawk, Steve Vai, Quincy Jones, George Clinton, Cypress Hill and more.

More excitingly, The Red Hot Chili Peppers recently uploaded a clip to Twitter that has fans speculating the newest album is on its way.

The short clip features red neon lights slowly crawling in to form the band’s logo. Accompanying is a guitar riff which can only be assumed to be part of the album.

The new album will also see the return of guitarist John Frusciante, who hasn’t featured since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium.

Last year, drummer Chad Smith suggested they were “almost done” recording their next album.

Speaking to Rollingstone, he said “It’s going to sound different. But, it’s gonna sound like the four of us because we do have this special chemistry together. It sounds like Red Hot Chili Peppers, but it’s different and new. And to me that’s great… We really like it and we’re proud of it and it has to start there.”

A release date isn’t confirmed yet, but Smith did announce that the album would drop before their global tour in mid 2022.