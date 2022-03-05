German band Rammstein have publicly spoken out in support of Ukraine as war continues to debilitate the country.

“The band Rammstein wishes to express its support for the nation of Ukraine as it resists the shocking attack perpetrated by the Russian government,” said the band. “Above all at this moment, we feel particular grief for the Ukrainian people.

“Each member of the band has various experiences of the two countries; all members of the band have friends, associates, partners, fans in both lands.”

“We acknowledge the desperation that many Russian fans may feel when faced with the actions of their government, and we want to remember the humanity shared by both Russian and Ukrainian citizens.”

Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

See the original post below:

Rammstein is one of many artists to publicly protest Putin’s “special military operation” which has been globally condemned.

Others that have spoken out include Taika Waititi, Garbage, YUNGBLUD and Stephen King.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taika Waititi (@taikawaititi)

im so devastated to see what’s happening in the Ukraine right now. my prayers are with you. — YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) February 24, 2022

Ukraine 💔

Thinking of you and hoping that everything settles down peacefully and that nobody’s child (on either side) loses their life. — Garbage (@garbage) February 24, 2022

What most of us learned as kids on the playground: You don’t stand by while a big kid beats up a little kid. You might take a punch or two making the big kid stop, but that’s the right thing to do. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 24, 2022

Sean Penn has marked his position by going to Ukraine to film a documentary about the invasion.

“[Sean Penn] came to Kyiv to specifically record all the events taking place in Ukraine and as a documentary filmmaker to tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country” said a post from the presidential office.