Rammstein singer Till Lindemann has addressed the sexual misconduct allegations that have followed him since last year.

In May of last year, a female fan of the German industrial metal band went public with an accusation of sexual misconduct against Lindemann. She alleged that she had been drugged at a party before a Rammstein concert in Lithuania. While the author of the public post later clarified that she wasn’t sexually assaulted or abused, she maintained that she had been drugged during the incident.

Lindemann and his band held firm in their belief that no wrongdoing had occurred, but Lindemann was still dropped by his publisher following the sexual misconduct allegations. The Berlin public protection office also opened an investigation into his alleged misconduct, which was concluded and dropped by late August of last year.

Earlier this week, Rammstein addressed those difficulties in a statement wrapping up their tour.

“Since last summer, we have been actively dealing with the accusations made against the band. We take this dispute very seriously, even if much of it is unfounded and excessively exaggerated. It is an inner process that will accompany us for a long time to come. Each of us does this in our own way and deals with it differently,” the statement read (translated into English by Loudwire).

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our families and loved ones in particular for their unrestricted support and love,” the statement concluded.

According to Loudwire, Lindemann is now fighting back against German publication Der Spiegel.

As per a press release issued by the singer’s legal representatives, Lindemann has filed a criminal complaint with Hamburg Public Prosecutor’s Office against executives at Der Spiegel. At issue is the publication’s reporting of the story, which they feel included falsified documents and the attempt to commit trial fraud.