Rammstein keyboardist Christian ‘Flake’ Lorenz has confirmed that the German metal legends recorded a new album while in lockdown.

Speaking to German publication Motor Music (via Consequence of Sound), Flake revealed that the band “hadn’t planned on” making the record. However, the postponement of their first-ever full-scale tour of North America led to an increase in spare time.

“The fact that we couldn’t perform live increased our creativity… we had more time to think of new things and less distraction. As a result, we recorded a record that we hadn’t planned on,” he said.

Flake went on to reveal that the inspiration for the Rammstein lockdown album came from “people’s madness”.

“Our topics are generally from daily experience and world events, and something always happens there. Our topic is basically people’s madness and that is not much different in coronavirus times than in normal times. So Donald Trump was also very present last year, you could also see many traits and from people, in general, how they behaved in lockdown,” he said.

“So the sources of inspiration are actually always there. Most of the things you deal with ultimately take place in your own head anyway. Only small bumps come from outside and enough comes through when the streets are only half as full,” he added.

The upcoming album will serve as a follow up to their 2019 untitled album, which followed 2009’s Liebe ist für alle da. The band have not yet confirmed a release date for the decidedly swift record.

The band first hinted at the record back in October last year via an Instagram post. Along with a photo of the band members in the middle of a recording session, they wrote: “Sadly no tour this year — but it’s great to be back in the studio!”

Check out ‘Radio’ by Rammstein: