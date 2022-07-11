Ray J has been on a roll lately. Apparently, that includes changing his name – except, we can’t tell if he’s serious or not.

If you’re wondering what’s up with Ray J, don’t worry: you’re not alone. Ray J has been on somewhat of a roll lately, first getting a tattoo of his sister and now announcing that he’s changing his name.

So, yeah, we’re all wondering what’s going on.

During an appearance on The Talk, the singer announced that he was in a ‘digital mindset’ these days. This, he says, he took as a sign to ‘evolve’.

“My real name is Willie. Willie Ray Norwood Jr. I’m a junior, so Ray Jr. But my dad has owned Willie, that’s his name, that’s my dad’s name. He’s Willie. So, I’m Ray J, but I’m changing that too,” he said on the show.

“I’m going with a new name at the top of the year. Ray J, he’s lived, you know what I mean. It’s time to evolve,” he said, before announcing what he had in his mind.

“My new name will be Tron.”

Why Tron? Well, the singer – who is also a tech entrepreneur – had an explanation for that as well.

“T-R-O-N…because I’m in a digital mindset right now. I’m inside the computer, right. I’m in. It’s like a new Matrix. I don’t want to go too deep. We going too deep? If you all want to call me Tron, anytime, that will be love.” he said.

This comes days after Ray J posted a video on his Instagram showing off his newest tattoo – that of his sister Brandy’s face. While Brandy herself thought the gesture was fire, the internet disagreed.

Stay tuned to know more about what Ray J – or Tron, we guess – is up to.

Check out Ray J and his Brandy tattoo: