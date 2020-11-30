Perth’s Death by Denim had their breakout this year with the cosmic groove-laden ‘Wiggy’, and now with debut album Sleepless and Sunkissed, the quartet are primed for ubiquity.

Released fully independently and following three national tours and a bunch of sold out shows, Sleepless and Sunkissed was recorded with Andy Lawson at Debaser Studios in Perth.

Singles like ‘Homemade’, ‘Jump to Mars’, ‘Out of Habit’ and ‘Caged’ having already racked up half a million streams and the record itself is a monument to connection and fulfilment as one enters into adulthood.

“For our debut album we really wanted to consolidate our sound from our last EP ‘Year Long Minute’ and begin experimenting with new grooves and directions,” says George Gunson.

“Sleepless and Sunkissed is a journey of chasing new experiences and new highs. Quite a few of the tracks are about burning the candle at both ends and destructive behaviour,” added Hamish Macarthur. “But it’s also about not being content with your situation and striving to be better.”

Stream Death by Denim’s debut album below and then read up on why the staff here at Tone Deaf love it so much.

Stream Death by Denim’s Sleepless and Sunkissed:

“Ever since they first burst onto the scene a few years ago, Perth’s Death By Denim have been rightly named as ‘one to watch’ by tastemakers all over. Now, with the release of their debut album, Sleepless and Sunkissed, they’ve not only matched expectations, but exceeded them by way of a hazy collection of alt-pop anthems.

“With vocals smoother than velvet cream, and a compositional style that would make fellow artists green with envy, Death By Denim have created an album that truly showcases who they are as musicians, and proves that they’re on track to be a staple of the Aussie music scene for many years to come.”

– Tyler Jenke

“With Sleepless and Sunkissed, Death By Denim articulate the weird, untethered, reckless and often sleepless feelings of summer with an everyman charisma. This is a record jam-packed with gorgeously-crafted, luminous pop gems.”

– Geordie Gray