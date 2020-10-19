Guy Sebastian‘s ninth album release, T.R.U.T.H., arrived surrounded by accolades last week.

The LP’s second single ‘Choir’ became his biggest radio single to date. It also picked up multiple ARIA Awards last year, including the coveted Song of the Year ARIA and is certified 3x Platinum. Sebastian later scored another Top 10 ARIA hit with the album’s fourth single ‘Standing With You’, which has now been certified Gold.

Written during various sessions with songwriters in different geographical locations, and pieced together across a two-and-a-half-year period, T.R.U.T.H. is another stellar release from one of the hardest working artists in the game.

“I know who I am and I’m unashamed as well,” Guy said of the album. “I’m not trying to be something that I’m not.”

Have a listen to T.R.U.T.H. below, then read up on why the staff here at Tone Deaf love it so much.

Check out Guy Sebastian’s album T.R.U.T.H.:

“It feels almost impossible to imagine that it’s been 17 years since we were first introduced to the majesty of Guy Sebastian, with his career swiftly becoming one of the most consistent and remarkable in recent memory,

“Now, with T.R.U.T.H. serving as Guy’s ninth album, it sounds as though we’re once again witnessing the start of something beautiful, with his soulful, powerful sound proving it is not only as mesmerising as ever, but that there is truly no stopping a stunning artist such as Guy Sebastian.”

– Tyler Jenke

“Having teased what was in store way back in 2018 with ‘Before I Go’, the long wait was worth it as Guy Sebastian’s new album, T.R.U.T.H., shows just why he is one of Australia’s leading artists. We all know how good of a singer he is, yet Guy is still somehow improving on, well, everything as his soulful ninth studio album demonstrates how he just keeps getting better with each new release.”

– Alexander Pan

Guy Sebastian has sold almost four million albums to date and is the only Australian artist in ARIA chart history to boast six #1 singles – the most by any Australian male artists in ARIA history and two #1 albums.

Sebastian announced a 2021 national tour earlier this month, marking Sebastian’s first tour since 2019’s ‘Ridin’ With You’ tour. His new tour will take in 12 spots around Australia, starting in Newcastle on Thursday, November 4th, 2021. It will close in Townsville on Wednesday, December 1st, 2021.

GUY SEBASTIAN

T.R.U.T.H. TOUR – AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES 2021

Thursday 4 November 2021

Newcastle | Newcastle Entertainment Centre

Friday 5 November 2021

Brisbane | Entertainment Centre

Saturday 6 November 2021

Gold Coast | Convention & Exhibition Centre

Wednesday 10 November 2021

Wollongong | WIN Entertainment Centre

Friday 12 November 2021

Sydney | Aware Super Theatre, ICC Sydney

Wednesday 17 November

Bendigo | Bendigo Stadium

Friday 19 November

Melbourne | Margaret Court Arena

Monday 22 November

Hobart | Derwent Entertainment Centre

Wednesday 24 November

Adelaide | Entertainment Centre

Friday 26 November

Perth | RAC Arena

Tuesday 30 November

Cairns | Cairns Convention Centre