Red Hot Chili Peppers are back with another song from their upcoming album Unlimited Love.

The new track titled ‘Poster Child’ is a very groovy number for the Peppers.

Have a listen!

‘Poster Child’ is set to be a highlight of the album when it’s released on April 1st, 2022.

Unlimited Love will be the first album since the return of guitarist John Fruscinate who hasn’t featured since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium.

Speaking with Rollingstone, drummer Chad Smith said the new album is “going to sound different. But it’s gonna sound like the four of us because we do have this special chemistry together. It sounds like Red Hot Chili Peppers, but it’s different and new.”

Having now heard ‘Poster Child’, we understand what Smith was getting at.

Earlier this year, we got a look at ‘Black Summer’ from the same album.

Have a listen:

“Each of the songs on our new album Unlimited Love, is a facet of us, reflecting our view of the universe,” the band said in a statement. “We work, focus, and prepare, so that when the biggest wave comes, we are ready to ride it. The ocean has gifted us a mighty wave and this record is the ride that is the sum of our lives. Thank you for listening, we hope you enjoy it. Rock out motherfuckers!”

Check out the tracklist for Unlimited Love:

Black Summer Here Ever After Aquatic Mouth Dance Not the One Poster Child The Great Apes It’s Only Natural She’s a Lover These Are the Ways Watchu Thinkin’ Bastards of Light White Braids & Pillow Chair One Way Traffic Veronica Let ‘Em Cry The Heavy Wing Tangelo

The Peppers are set to go on a stadium tour in June, with Frusciante back on stage. The tour starts in Spain and ends in September in Arlington, Texas. Special guests include A$AP Rocky, Beck, The Strokes, Thundercat, Haim and King Princess.

Check out their cheeky tour announcment video below: