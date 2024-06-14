Do you fancy a “dark and sexy industrial stomper” that’s described as sounding like a cross between Nine Inch Nails and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP”? Of course you do.

That’s the curious sonic vibe conjured up by RedHook and Alpha Wolf in their new collaborative single, “Cannibal”, out today.

The Sydney alternative rock outfit recruited Alpha Wolf in order to create a song that celebrated sexual liberation, and particularly female sexual empowerment, in heavy music.

According to RedHook vocalist Emmy Mack, “Cannibal” is “an empowering metal anthem that would help me smash some of the stigma and shame around sex that I felt for a long time after surviving SA.

“Consensual sex is one of the most awesome things in the world! And we’re beyond grateful to the legends in Alpha Wolf for backing this vision, for helping us inject more sexual liberation into the world of heavy music, and above all, for conspiring with us to create a horny metal song about oral sex that people can fuck to,” Mack adds.

If you want to hear “Cannibal” in all its glory up close, RedHook are playing their biggest Australian headline shows to date this August and September. They’ll be joined by Melbourne’s melodic rockers The Beautiful Moment, Newcastle’s pop-punk outfit Eat Your Heart Out, and Perth’s metalcore rising stars Patient Sixty-Seven (tour information here). RedHook’s upcoming tour follows impressive support slots for legendary bands Jane’s Addiction and Smashing Pumpkins.

“It’s been 16 months between Soju shots, but we’re ready for a full send! We couldn’t be more excited to hit the road with this insanely good lineup (to be honest, I’m very excited for the ladies’ bathroom to be extra crowded on this tour) and hang with all our legendary fans, who are the entire reason we do what we do,” says Mack.

RedHook released their debut album, Postcard From a Living Hell, in 2023, and watched the record reach the top 10 of the ARIA Albums Chart. “Cannibal” is slated to be part of a wider release coming from the band in the near future.

In a powerful Rolling Stone AU/NZ essay, Mack expanded on the meaning behind “Cannibal” (read here).

RedHook’s “Cannibal” (ft. Alpha Wolf) is out now.