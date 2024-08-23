RedHook have announced a new album and made their triple j Like A Version debut.

Sydney’s alternative rock band will drop their second album, Mutation, on Friday, November 22nd. It’s the eagerly-anticipated follow-up to their 2023 debut, Postcard From a Living Hell.

Mutation was produced by Stevie Knight (Stand Atlantic) and mixed by James Paul Wisner (Paramore). According to the band’s singer Emmy Mack, that title felt perfect for the album “because we wanted it to feel like an evolution in every single way, not just in RedHook’s sound, but in the stories we’re telling and the messages behind them.

“We want to offer new perspectives, challenge old ways of thinking and just hardcore double-down on being unapologetically ourselves,” Mack continues. “A lot of people don’t quite ‘get’ us. But we didn’t make this record for those people. We made it for the ones like us. The misfits, the outliers, the weirdos. We can’t wait for you to hear it.”

RedHook’s forthcoming album features singles like “Breaking Up With” and “Cannibal,” featuring Alpha Wolf, which Mack penned a powerful essay about for Rolling Stone AU/NZ earlier this year.

“It’s a sexy industrial metal slammer that revels in the joys of giving good head. The lyrics you hear delivered from my perspective also playfully toy with a dom-sub dynamic to celebrate the power inherent in both roles,” Mack wrote in the essay.

RedHook’s album announcement comes on the same day they make their Like A Version debut. For their first turn in the triple j studio, Mack and her bandmates took on Canadian pop star Tate McRae’s 2023 single “Greedy,” while they also performed their own song, the aforementioned “Cannibal.”

Watch both Like A Version performances below.

Before Mutation is released in November, RedHook will embark on their biggest Australian headline shows over the coming weeks.

Backed by special guests including The Beautiful Monument, RedHook will play shows in Canberra, Jindabyne, Perth, Melbourne, Adelaide, Newcastle, Sydney, and Brisbane through August and September. Find the band’s tour information here.

RedHook’s Mutation is out Friday, November 22nd (pre-save/pre-order here).