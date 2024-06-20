RedHook have released a music video for their “dark and sexy industrial stomper” single “Cannibal”, and yes, it’s a sexually charged as you’d expect. The Sydney alternative rockers released “Cannibal”, a collaboration with Alpha Wolf, last week. RedHook recruited the Melbourne metalcore outfit in order to create a song that celebrated sexual liberation, and particularly female sexual empowerment, in heavy music. According to RedHook vocalist Emmy Mack, “Cannibal” is “an empowering metal anthem that would help me smash some of the stigma and shame around sex that I felt for a long time after surviving SA.” “Consensual sex is one of the most awesome things in the world! And we’re beyond grateful to the legends in Alpha Wolf for backing this vision, for helping us inject more sexual liberation into the world of heavy music, and above all, for conspiring with us to create a horny metal song about oral sex that people can fuck to,” Mack adds.

And now the official music video is here, directed by the band’s frequent collaborator and mate, Ten of Swords Media’s Colin Jeffs.

The clip matches the powerful themes of femme sexual empowerment and reclamation experienced in the song by featuring a cast of strong women playfully asserting their dominance as Mack writhes around in a pool of blood, while Alpha Wolf frontman Lochie Keogh also makes a memorable cameo.

“Despite the raunchiness of this clip, the whole shoot was actually super wholesome!” Mack says. “I was genuinely so nervous about challenging myself to pull off a ‘sexy’ vibe on camera and wanted to make sure I didn’t fuck it up, so I tapped a bunch of my mates to come join me in the clip for moral support.

“It ended up being one of the funnest shoots RedHook has ever done! It felt like one giant slumber party, everyone dressing up, giggling, and having the best time. And I can’t thank all the girls, in particular, enough for empowering and uplifting me so much with their confidence, talent and boundless positive energy.”

If you want to hear “Cannibal” in all its glory up close, RedHook are playing their biggest Australian headline shows to date this August and September. They’ll be joined by Melbourne’s melodic rockers The Beautiful Moment, Newcastle’s pop-punk outfit Eat Your Heart Out, and Perth’s metalcore rising stars Patient Sixty-Seven (tour information here). RedHook’s upcoming tour follows impressive support slots for legendary bands Jane’s Addiction and Smashing Pumpkins.