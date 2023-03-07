After selling out the first show at the venue within mere minutes, Regurgitator have added a second show at Melbourne’s Forum to their upcoming tour.

Regurgitator are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their iconic 1997 album Unit with an absolutely mammoth run of tour dates.

‘Units – 25 Years of Unit in One Electric Stream of Sound and Colour’ will see the rockers travel the country playing their 1997 album in full, as well as sprinklings of other classic hits. Unit reached number four on the ARIA Albums Chart and went on to be certified 3x platinum in Australia.