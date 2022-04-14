The comedy world lost one of its finest performers – and most recognisable voices – this week when Gilbert Gottfried died at the age of 67.

His family confirmed the news via his official Twitter page. “In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children,” the statement read. “Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honour.”

Famed for film roles like voicing the parrot Iago in Aladdin, Gottfried was also renowned for his razor-sharp comedy bits off-screen. One of these occurred back in 2019: after longtime percussionist Chris Fehn left Slipknot under a cloud, rumours began to spread about who would replace him in the band’s lineup.

That’s when Tortilla Man was introduced, nicknamed that because of their garish mask. Fans were desperate to unmask the musician, with even the band noting their surprise that no one could figure out just who their new member was. “Even if somebody gets it right, we’re not gonna confirm it,” Corey Taylor fiendishly said.

The mystery seemingly came to an end when Gottfried hilariously revealed himself as Tortilla Man. It was the work of the folks over at Loudwire, who decided to team up with the comedian via Cameo to get the funnyman to reveal that he was the latest member of Slipknot.

“I’d just like to finally tell you I’m Tortilla Man from the band Slipknot,” Gottfried said in that unmistakeable voice of his, going on to crack jokes abut Mexican food.

Gottfried, of course, wasn’t actually Tortilla Man. One of the least best-kept secrets in metal music finally came to an end earlier this year when the man with the Mexican flatbread mask was revealed to be Michael Pfaff.

Pfaff, a musician that worked alongside the band’s Shawn “Clown” Crahan on his side project Dirty Little Rabbits, unveiled himself as Slipknot announced a Reddit AMA. “I am Michael Pfaff,” it read on a sign that he held ups and that was that.

Rest in peace, Gilbert.