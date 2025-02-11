It’s been a long time between drinks, but Reverend and the Makers are finally making their way back to Australia for a one-off intimate show in Melbourne this April.

The Sheffield indie rock icons, led by the ever-charismatic Jon McClure, will take the stage at The Curtin Hotel on Wednesday, April 16th, marking their first Australian performance in almost 20 years.

For fans who have been waiting patiently since their last visit, this show is set to be a must-see, bringing the full band together for a night of classics, deep cuts, and (fingers crossed) some fresh material following the success of their 2023 Top 10 UK album, Heatwave in the Cold North.

From the early 2000s Brit indie explosion to today, Reverend and the Makers have stayed resilient – constantly evolving while maintaining their signature mix of razor-sharp social commentary and infectious anthems. Their 2007 debut, The State of Things, remains a defining record of the era, with “Heavyweight Champion of the World” still capable of setting off mass singalongs at festivals and club nights alike.

In the years since, the band has continued to push boundaries, with six consecutive Top 20 UK albums, proving their knack for reinvention and survival in an industry that often chews bands up and spits them out. Now, refreshed, reenergised, and raring to go, they’re heading back down under for one night only.

Considering the intimacy of The Curtin and the band’s devoted following, this one is guaranteed to sell out fast. Tickets are on sale now, get in quick.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: secretsounds.com

REVEREND AND THE MAKERS – AUSTRALIA 2025

The Curtin Hotel, Melbourne

Wednesday, April 16th