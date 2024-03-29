They’re one of the most popular heavy metal bands of all-time, and now Pantera have discussed their second act in a new interview.

Two classic band members, vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, reunited in 2022, drafting in acclaimed musicians Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante to replace the late, great Abbott brothers, Vincent and Darrell.

The new look Pantera headed Down Under for Knotfest Australia this month, and Brown discussed the band’s current iteration with Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

“This is no tribute band – Philip and I get to play these songs of ours that we haven’t played in 23 years. And to be able to do that and connect with the enormity of what’s happened is just extraordinarily fucking insane, you know?” he said.

“These guys are kickin’ fuckin’ ass,” Brown added. “Hard shoes to fuckin’ fill, I’ll put it that way… This band is about as tight and about as badass as I fucking want… This band is on fuckin’ fire, and I couldn’t be happier man. I just can’t explain that as much as I need to, I could not be happier.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Brown briefly touched on the future of Pantera.

“You’ll see this band go and go and go and go,” he said. “There’ll be a bunch of new songs in the set in 2025, maybe even this year… I ain’t givin’ it away.”

Pantera appeared at the second edition of Knotfest Australia alongside Lamb of God, Disturbed, Halestorm, Asking Alexandria, Thy Art Is Murder, Skindred, Wage War and more. Check out Tone Deaf’s photos from the Sydney leg of Slipknot’s touring festival.

After their short Australian visit, Brown, Anselmo, Wylde, and Benante have several more key festival appearances lined up this year, including Download, Barcelona Rock Fest, and Aftershock. Find the band’s full tour dates here.