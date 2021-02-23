Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

10-year old musical prodigy Nandi Bushell has shared her cover of RHCP’s ‘Under the Bridge’, leading to Flea singing her praises.

The wunderkind who managed to get Dave Grohl to concede in a drum battle has taken to YouTube to upload her latest seriously impressive rendition.

“I have always LOVED the Red Hot Chili Peppers. This is one of my favourite songs from one of my favourite bands. Thank you Flea, Chad, John and Anthony,” Bushell wrote in the YouTube video’s description.

Bushell‘s cover of ‘Under the Bridge’ showcases her musical ability as she performs multiple parts including vocals, guitar, and drums all by herself.

Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long for Flea to take notice of the video, which he reposted with the caption “always love to Nandi!”

This isn’t the first time Flea has shown support for Nandi Bushell, who he first acknowledged back in 2019. Reposting a clip of Bushell drumming to Nirvana’s ‘In Bloom’, he wrote: “GO NANDI! GO GIRL! FEEL IT! DO IT! BE IT! YOU ARE IT!”

Flea is far from the first high-profile muso to have taken notice of the English tween, who recently announced she is co-writing a song with Dave Grohl.

After plenty of back and forth during their drum battle, the pair met up virtually in November, leading to Grohl inviting Bushell to perform with the Foo Fighters.

“When the Foo fighters finally come back to the U.K., do you think that you would get up onstage and jam with us? But it has to be at the end of the set, because you’re gonna steal the show. It can’t be at the beginning of the set, because if you come out first, it’s just all downhill from there,” he said.

“Yes, definitely, 100%,” she responded.

Check out Nandi Bushell performing ‘Under the Bridge’ by the Red Hot Chili Peppers: