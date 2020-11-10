It’s finally happened, Dave Grohl and Nandi Bushel – aka that badarse 10-year-old drummer – met for the first time and the whole thing was just far too cute.

One of the bright spots in what’s been a miserable year for music has been the wholesome back and forth between Dave Grohl and 10-year-old drummer Nandi Bushel.

For those who need a quick explainer on what this is all about, it all began when Nandi shared an awesome drum cover of Foo Fighters’ ‘Everlong’, which caught Grohl’s attention. He responded by “challenging” her to a drum battle and what followed was a ridiculously cute back and forth where both Dave and Nandi wrote each other their own theme song.

And just when things couldn’t get even more wholesome, things got cranked up several notches after Dave and Nandi had their first ever meeting via video chat (thanks to The New York Times who organised everything).

BEST DAY EVER!!! Meeting #davegrohl was one of the most incredible experiences of my life! I can’t believe Dave asked me to write a song with him, join him and the @foofighters on stage AND he is still working on his comeback!!! #EPIC!!! @nytimesmusic pic.twitter.com/szlKXn6U6D — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) November 9, 2020

Dave kicked things off with aplomb, exclaiming “I feel like I’m meeting a Beatle!” and what followed was 10 minutes of pure unadulterated joy as the pair talked about music and how they first learned the drums.

But the highlight of their chat was when the duo agreed to write a song together (Nandi insisted that it had to be a “fast-tempo” banger) and Dave’s subsequently inviting Nandi to perform with the Foo Fighters whenever they return to England to promote their latest album, Medicine At Midnight, though he did say that “it has to be at the end of the set because you’re going to steal the show.”

So damn cute.

And it appears that the pair’s drum battle is still ongoing as Dave told Nandi that he “had an idea for how to respond to your last song, but I haven’t done it yet.” While he kept his cards close to his chest, the Foo Fighters frontman did tease that “it’s a big project. I don’t want to give it away, but it’s a good one.”

Words aren’t enough to describe just how joyous Nandi and Dave’s first meeting is so do yourselves a favour and watch the entire thing. It’ll bring a smile to your face regardless of what kind of day you’re having.

Check out Nandi Bushell’s first (video) meeting with Dave Grohl: