Rihanna has used the power of the internet to remind everyone that sunscreen is needed all year round, not just in the heat of summer.

While we’re busy hoping for some new music. The 32-year-old artist and business mogul has been promoting her Fenty Beauty on Instagram. In a recent post, she is showing off some of her gorgeous lingerie line and also sporting her Hydra Vizor Sunscreen. The caption read:

“just protecting my melanin while they try to eradicate it! @fentyskin #FentySkinStartRs mini gang!”



Simple and positive, right?

Unfortunately, a fan seemed to question the post, commenting “it’s winter now”. The unexpecting fan got an educating clap back.

Rihanna responded, “it’s the ignorance for me! You gon have wrinkles if you think spf is seasonal! But continue”

Rihanna has been incredibly forthcoming in her promotion of all-year SPF wear. In a previous interview with Yahoo Entertainment, she commented on proper sun-care.

She said, “growing up on an island, you’re exposed to the sun every day. So you always thought that SPF was a tourist thing, and especially not for Black people. I have learned the hard way because over time the sun wasn’t that kind to my skin and my skin was not that resilient. So I started to have hyperpigmentation in certain areas.”

“Whether it’s hot or a gray, winter cold day, those UV rays are always out. I think the biggest misconception with SPF, in particular, is that Black people don’t need it. And as a woman of color, I am here to say that’s a lie. We need it and we need it every day.”

We’re with you Rihanna, sunscreen is the first step to good skin, for everyone.

If you want to delve deeper into Rihanna’s skincare, check out this video of Rihanna showing off her nighttime routine for Harper Bazaar.