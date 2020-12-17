Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

In monumental news, Ringo Starr has unveiled a new EP, Zoom In, set to feature contributions from Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl and Finneas.

Zoom In will be unleashed on March 19th, 2021. The Beatles’ legend recorded the five-track body of work at home between April and October.

Ringo has given us a taste of what’s to come with first single, ‘Here’s To The Night’, a collaborative ditty with songwriter Diane Warren.

The track features backing vocals from former Beatle Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, Finneas, Sheryl Crow, Chris Stapleton, Lenny Kravitz, Ben Harper, Dave Grohl, Jenny Lewis, Corinne Bailey Rae, Eric Burton, and Yola. A bloody power lineup if there ever was one. Listen to it below.

Check out ‘Here’s To The Night’ by Ringo Starr:

“When Diane presented this song to me I loved the sentiment of it,” Starr explained of the track’s genesis. “This is the kind of song we all want to sing along to, and it was so great how many wonderful musicians joined in.

“I wanted it out in time for New Years because it feels like a good song to end a tough year on. So here’s to the nights we won’t remember and the friends we won’t forget – and I am wishing everyone peace and love for 2021.”

The Zoom In EP marks the first major offering from Ringo Starr since his 20th studio album, 2019’s What’s My Name.

Zoom In Track List

1. “Zoom in, Zoom Out”

2. “Here’s to the Nights”

3. “Waiting for the Tide to Turn”

4. “Not Enough Love in the World”

5. “Teach Me to Tango”

On Friday, December 18th, Paul McCartney will unveil his latest record, McCartney III.

