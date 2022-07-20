Judas Preist are set to be inducted into the prestigious rock and rock Hall of Fame this November and their former frontman Ripper Owens said no one from the band has reached out to him about the accolade.

“I haven’t even gotten a call from Judas Priest on it [the Rock Hall induction], he told Rolling Stone. “I did get a call that an Australian agent was using the name Metal Gods. ‘We’ll let it slip this time, but in the future, you can’t let them use it.'”

Je added: “That’s your phone call? How about the guys in the band getting into the Hall of Fame that deserve it? There’s never been a call saying, ‘You were a big part of this. Here’s the reasons you’re not being inducted, but you were a big part of us and you’re a big part of the family.’ There wasn’t even a phone call. Not getting in, whatever.

“Here’s how I look at it: I’m in the Hall of Fame. I was in the band for almost 10 years. When someone says that Judas Priest is in the Hall of Fame, I sang for Judas Priest, so I’m basically in the Hall of Fame.”

However, despite sharing that he considers himself inducted, Owens explained that he, unfortunately, isn’t eligible to be officially included in the event.

“It’s a shame that they can’t bring in members that were in the band almost 10 years and had a Grammy nomination, two studio records, two live records, a DVD. It’s a shame that they can’t do it.”

Owens added that he feels disappointed over the lack of contact from his former bandmates. “It just would have been nice to get an e-mail or a call. The only e-mails I ever get are threats. It’s a shame because we’re friends. It’s a shame that’s all management is worried about, instead of, ‘We should probably send a letter to Tim or a bottle of champagne to thank him for his years in the band.”

Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Owens joined Judas Preist after singer Rob Halford left in 1996. After seven years with the popular metal band, Owens received the news of the termination of his contract via a fax message that read “You’re out of the band”. He was replaced by Halford.

For more on this topic, follow the Metal Observer.