Punk icons Rise Against are finally returning to Australia.

The Chicago four-piece will perform two exclusive headline shows at The Forum in Melbourne and Enmore Theatre in Sydney next February (see full dates below). It will be Rise Against’s only headline dates in the country this summer. Special guests are set to be announced for the shows.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, November 14th at 12pm AEDT. The Frontier Members pre-sale begins on Monday, November 13th at 11am AEDT.

These shows shouldn’t be missed by any Aussie punk fans: “You can’t fault a band who go on stage night after night, making it well known that they are having the time of their lives,” distortedsound.com hailed in a 9/10 review.

“Ferocious and fantastic… Some acts dream of cultivating this level of crowd response and interaction, and tonight Rise Against were the shining example of it… I have never seen a band more ready,” The Daily Express UK wrote of their live show.

The upcoming shows will be Rise Against’s first in Australia since 2018. The band will also support blink-182 on the Australian and New Zealand legs of their world tour next year.

Rise Against return to Australia following the release of their acclaimed 2021 album, Nowhere Generation, which became the band’s fifth consecutive album to reach the top 10 on the ARIA Albums Chart. Several of their albums have been certified gold in Australia, including 2004’s searing Siren Song of the Counter Culture, an album that brought the punks more mainstream recognition.

Rise Against 2024 Australian Tour

With special guests TBA

Presented by Frontier Touring

Frontier Members pre-sale begins Monday, November 13th (11am AEDT)

General sale begins Tuesday, November 14th (12pm AEDT)

Tickets available via frontiertouring.com

Sunday, February 4th (18+)

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, February 5th (All Ages)

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW