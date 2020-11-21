Judas Priest singer Rob Halford has admitted that he used to have a thing for Sean Connery in a new interview.

As per Blabbermouth, Halford was appearing on The Dennis Miller Option podcast when he made the revelation. “I used to have a massive crush on Sean Connery as a child,” he said, before correcting himself: “I wasn’t a child; I was a teenager. I had a little cropped out color photograph of his hairy chest. And I used to pleasure myself looking at this picture of Sean Connery when I was in my early teens.”

It’s not that surprising. With his rugged charm (and thick Scottish accent), Connery was quite the pin-up in the 60’s and 70’s.

Between 1962 and 1983, he starred as British spy James Bond in seven films: Dr. No, From Russia with Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice, Diamonds are Forever, and Never Say Never Again.

Born in 1951, Halford was at the perfect age to be won over by 007’s suave charisma.

The greatest Bond of all time (anyone who claims otherwise has to be lying) passed away on October 31st, aged 90.

Halford revealed his crush as he continued to promote his recently released autobiography, Confess. The book details just what it was like becoming the first heavy metal star to announce he was gay, which Halford did in 1998 during an MTV interview.

Although he knew about his sexuality from the age of 10 – and his bandmates and their management were accepting of it – he was advised to be discreet given the macho heterosexual nature of the metal world at the time.

He’s been an outspoken advocate for gay rights since. In a recent interview with KNAC.com, Halford discussed the issue of choice in sexuality, whether being gay is a choice and not something that you are born with.

“Absolutely rubbish. You are born with it,” he said. “Different people like me get murdered in front of buildings. Why would I choose to be that kind of a person? It’s ridiculous.”

“It’s great to be gay,” he continued. “It’s wonderful to be gay because there are so many conflicting views about this particular thing that we have today. But I can say categorically that it’s not a choice. It’s a fact. It’s in your DNA. It’s something that you’re born and blessed with, and I’ll say God made me this way. Thank you.”

