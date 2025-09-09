US songwriter and Matchbox Twenty frontman Rob Thomas has revealed the lineup of special guests for his upcoming Australia and New Zealand tour.

In celebration of his forthcoming sixth studio album, All Night Days, and the 20th anniversary of his debut record, …Something to Be, Thomas will arrive in October for shows in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, followed by a trip to New Zealand to perform in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington.

True to his reputation for loving local talent, he has carefully selected a host of Australian and Kiwi acts to join him in every city. He said he’s always felt so supported by local audiences, and loves being able to give that support back to emerging and established artists.

“Each of these acts brings something special to the stage, and I can’t wait for fans to see them. Be sure to arrive at the shows early and check out this amazing talent.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob T (@robthomas)

Kicking off the tour at Perth’s Riverside Theatre, he will be supported by singer-songwriter Siobhan Cotchin. She will bring her heartfelt lyrics and soaring vocals to the west coast shows. Cotchin also supported Matchbox Twenty on their recent Australian tour.

In Adelaide, four-piece rock outfit Purée will deliver their high-energy sound, showcasing why they’re one of the most exciting new bands to emerge from South Australia, while rising indie-pop star Shannen James will play in Melbourne, bringing shimmering melodies and emotional storytelling to the stage.

ARIA Award-winning country-pop favourite Fanny Lumsden, who just announced her own Australian tour and is currently touring as a support for Paul Kelly, will support Thomas in Sydney, lighting up Enmore Theatre with her infection energy and acclaimed live performance.

Finishing up the Australian leg in Brisbane at Sandstone Point Hotel, fans are in for a massive festival-style day featuring beloved Australian bands Boy & Bear and Eskimo Joe, alongside Little Quirks and breakout star Sara Berki.

For the New Zealand dates, he has selected Riiki Reid to join him in every city.

He said of his selection of Reid: “I love being able to give that support back to a local artist. Through all of the shows in New Zealand we’re going to be having Riiki Reid; singer, songwriter and dance choreographer. She’s had a bunch of hits all through New Zealand and even a #1 hit called ‘Good Times’ so make sure you get there early so you can check out Riiki Reid!”

He was last here in 2024 for Matchbox Twenty’s sold out arena run. The tour was in support of their first studio album in 11 years, Where the Light Goes, and the US outfit could be back very soon to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut record, Yourself or Someone Like You.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, Thomas discussed what the band are currently working on to mark the major milestone. He said the 30th anniversary may include a new release: “I don’t think it’s gonna be a full original record, but we do have some pretty fun ideas.”

He also teased Matchbox Twenty are already planning a return to Australia: “I was on the phone with Paul [Doucette] from Matchbox the night before last for, like, two hours. We’re thinking about, well, just in case I’m still doing something next year at the beginning for this record, let’s leave that off the table.“Matchbox starts here doing some festivals, some one-offs, kind of getting started doing that. We’re working on some really big ideas at the end of the year here in New York to maybe kick off like a residency on Broadway, maybe something fun like that. And then next year doing a proper tour here, [a] proper tour in Australia, a proper tour in Brazil, maybe.”

ROB THOMAS 2025 AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND TOUR

Friday October 24th

Riverside Theatre, Perth

Saturday October 25th

Riverside Theatre, Perth

Monday October 27th

AEC Theatre, Adelaide

Wednesday October 29th (SOLD OUT)

The Forum, Melbourne

Thursday October 30th (SOLD OUT)

The Forum, Melbourne

Friday October 31st (SOLD OUT)

The Forum, Melbourne

Monday November 3rd (SOLD OUT)

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Tuesday November 4th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Wednesday November 5th

Enmore Theatre Sydney

Saturday November 8th

Sandstone Point, Brisbane

Tuesday November 11th

Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland

Thursday November 13th

Town Hall, Christchurch

Saturday November 15th

Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington