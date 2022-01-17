The ‘Better Man’ singer admitted he has never told the public about it, telling The Mirror, “I’ve never, ever said this, but I had a contract put on me to kill me. I’ve never said that publicly before.

“It went away. I have friends. That stuff is the unseen stuff that happens when you become famous.”

Robbie also opened up about the effect of finding fame at a young age in the group Take That, saying it had an impact on his mental health.

“At one point in my life I was ridiculously famous, Michael Jackson-style famous,” Robbie said.

“I became famous when I was 17, doing a boy band when I was 16, the boy band took off. When I was 21 I left and then I had a solo career, sold 80 million albums, held the record for the most tickets sold in a day for a tour and blah, blah, blah.

“Extreme fame and extreme success meets with anxiety and depression and mental illness.

“There’s a few levels of fame and what it does to you. The first one is ‘fuck’.

He continued, “There’s a couple more I can’t remember but the fourth one is ­acceptance. You sort of rally against your privacy being taken away from you and you rally against it by trying to be normal, trying to be normal but also I’m gonna be small so people don’t beat you up. Like, ‘I’m a dickhead, don’t hurt me.’

“I want to go to the all the normal places I can’t go because people want to kill me. It takes a while to get to acceptance.”

